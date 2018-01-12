Nablus: Settlers carry out attacks against Palestinians while IOF watches

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli extremist settlers carried out attacks on Palestinians and their property in Nablus North of west bank while IOF watches or protect settlers according local sources.

The settlers carried out their attacks on the roads and entrances of the towns in the villages of Nablus on Thursday evening and attacked the citizens and their cars with stones, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

Eyewitnesses said settlers attacked two residents of Beit Dajan, Hani Sa’id Hamed and Emad Suleiman Abu Thabit, after spraying pepper gas in their vehicle at Beit Furik checkpoint.

The eyewitnesses also said that the perimeter of Huwwara checkpoint, Yizhar and Sarra junction, witness settler flocks and through stones at Palestinian cars.

In Qalqilya, Israeli settlers attacked the residents of the town of Far’ata east of Qalqiliya on Thursday evening.

Haitham Sawan head of village council of Amatin-Farata said that dozens of settlers under protection of the occupation forces attacked the village on both sides, north and east, but people resisted them and prevented them from attacking there property.

Sawan added that Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas at Palestinian civilians, wounding dozens but they didn’t do any thing to settlers.

Israeli army forces Thursday closed a junction connecting between two villages south of Nablus with cement cubes, said a local government source.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlements activities in the north of the West Bank told WAFA that Israeli soldiers blocked off the junction connecting Tell and Iraq Burin, south of Nablus.

He said Israeli military jeeps accompanied by truck carrying cement blocks were seen at the entrance of the villages of Beita and Beit Furik, while Israeli soldiers continue to close the road connecting Ramallah and Nablus.

Israeli checkpoints at Huwwara and Zatara have been seeing strict measures where Israeli soldiers continue to inspect vehicles and personal identification cards after an Israeli settler was shot dead on Tuesday night on a main road outside the illegal Israeli outpost of Havat Gilad located near Nablus.

Israeli forces closed Huwwara checkpoint and leveled Palestinian farmlands belonging to Madama village, southwest of Nablus.