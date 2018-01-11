Weekly report: Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the OPT

PCHR/ Gaza/

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

22 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, were killed, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

15 of them were hit with live bullets, 6 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 2 were hit with sound bomb shrapnel.

Israeli warplanes targeted an agricultural land, east of Rafah City, and sprayed poisonous pesticides in the eastern Khan Younis.

Israeli forces conducted 72 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one was conducted in the southern Gaza Strip.

62 civilians, including 8 children, were arrested.

18 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continue to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Excavations started to build a footbridge for the settlers in Silwan.

3 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip.

8 fishermen, including 2 children, were arrested after 5 of them were wounded and 3 boats were confiscated in northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Construction of 900 new settlement units was approved to be marketed in “Arayel” settlement in northern West Bank.

Settlers uprooted 15 olive trees and attacked Palestinian cars in Nablus.

A shooting incident was reported towards the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (04 – 10 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 28 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Fifteen were hit with live bullets, 11 were hit wwith rubber-caoted metal bullets and 2 were hit with sound bomb shrapnel. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target border areas, and carry out several airstrikes against.

In the West Bank, on 29 December 2017, Israeli forces wounded 21 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children. On 04 January 2018, Israeli forces wounded 12 civilians, including 5 children, within 10 minutes only when dozens of Israeli undercover agents “al-Mosta’aribeen” sneaked into Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to carry out an arrest campaign. After an hour, an Israeli infantry force of 100 soldiers moved into the camp. When they approached al-Walijah neighbourhood in the camp, dozens of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at them to prevent them from moving forwards. The Israeli soldiers immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinians. As a result, 7 of them were wounded with live bullets and the 5 others were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets; 2 of them suffered serious wounds.

On the same day, Israeli forces wounded a 20-year-old civilian with a bullet to the head when dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the main entrance to Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah, after the funeral of Mos’ab al-Tamimi (17). The Israeli soldiers opened fire at the youngsters wounding the 20-year-old civilian, who was transferred to Istishari Hospital in al-Rihan Suburb to receive medical treatment. His condition was described very serious.

On 05 January 2018, Israeli forces wounded a 19-year-old Palestinian civilian with a rubber-coated bullet to the right thigh when they moved into Qaddourah refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah.

On 06 January 2018, two Palestinian civilians were wounded with sound bomb shrapnel in their feet when Israeli forces suppressed a protest on Salah al-Deen Street in the centre of the City.

On 07 January 2018, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a bullet to the left side of his waist. Doctors said that his condition is critical. That occurred when Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah, and a number of children and youngster protested against them.

On 09 January 2018, 3 Palestinian civilians were hit with live bullets when Israeli forces moved into Jericho and a number of youngsters protested against them.

On 10 January 2018, while Israeli soldiers were training in Kherbet Samrah in al-Fao Vallley in Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. Yasser Abu ‘Aram (4) was superficially hit with a bullet to the head.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, a civilian was wounded with a live bullet in northern Gaza Strip.

On 09 January 2018, a Palestinian farmer was hit with a bullet to the right leg when he was in his land and Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Shokah, east of Rafah City in the Southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 04 January 2018, Israeli warplanes carried out 2 airstrikes against agricultural lands in al-Shokah village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

On 08 January 2018, Israeli helicopters fired flare bombs in the sky, east of Khan Yonuis in the southern Gaza Strip. Neither damage nor casualties were reported.

On 09 January 2018, Israeli warplanes sprayed the agricultural lands along the border fence, east of al-Qararah, northeast of Khan Younis, with poisonous herbicides under the pretext of killing grasses for security reasons in the area. Farmers said to a PCHR fieldworker that the Israeli forces previously sprayed the agricultural lands with herbicides causing damage to the crops and financial damage as well.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 08 January 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat manned by Jihad Murad (25) and Mustafa Murad (18), both are from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The Israeli naval forces then arrested, confiscated the fishing boat, and took them to Ashdod Seaport. After interrogating and detaining them, at approximately 23:00 on the same day, both were released and it was found out that Jihad was hit with 6 rubber-coated metal bullets to the chest and legs. The shooting recurred in the area at the fishing boats.

On 09 January 2018, in a similar attack, Israeli gunboats arrested 6 other fishermen, including 2 children, and took them to an unknown destination. At approximately 19:00, the Israeli authorities released 5 of them through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing while kept Mo’men Jamal No’aman under arrest. After releasing the fishermen, Ahmed al-Sa’idi was found wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets to both legs; Akram was wounded similar bullets to legs and back while Mohammed Abu Jayyab was hit to the legs. The fishermen said that No’aman was hit with tens of rubber-coated metal bullets throughout his body.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 08 January 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed at former Nahal Oz Crossing and its vicinity, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, opened fire at the agricultural lands in the border area. No casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 72 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 44 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank. Eighteen civilians, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. In the Gaza Strip, on 08 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into east of al-Fokhari village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and levelled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Measures to Create A Jewish Majority:

As part of leveling in favor of the settlement projects, on 08 January 2018, The Israeli Municipality staff along with the Nature and Antiquities Authorities and Israeli forces conducted excavations in several areas in al-Rababh Valley in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem's Old City, as a prelude to establish "a tourist footbridge." It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality plans to build a bridge connecting between al-Thawri neighborhood and al-Nabi Dawoud area, passing through al-Rababah Valley. The bridge will be 197 meters length and 30 meters hight.

As part of restrictions on NGOs' work, on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces prevented holding a press conference titled "Has not Time Come Yet to Hear Jerusalem's Cry" in al-Dar Hotel in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem's Old City. According to PCHR's investigations and eyewitnesses' statements, the Israeli Intelligence officers raided al-Dar Hotel, where the officers then raided the conference hall. The conference was organized by al-Dar Cultural Institution and Elia Association for Media. The Israeli soldiers forced the journalists to leave the hall and then arrested Abed al-Latif Ghaith; Hani al-'Issawi, Director of Elia Association for Media; and Ahmed al-Safadi.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Friday, 05 January 2018, the Israeli authorities declared that Avigdor Lieberman, Defense Minister Of Israel, approved on constructing and marketing 900 settlement houses in a new settlement residential neighborhood in “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit. The abovementioned settlement which the Israeli forces call as the “Capital of Samaria” is the second largest settlement in the West Bank.

In the same context, Israeli forces prevented the municipality staffs of Kafr Thuluth, east of Qalqilya, from paving al-‘Ayoun Road, which connects the aforementioned village with Qana Valley area after the latter started road maintenance. This happened although the municipality obtained the necessary coordination from the Israeli Civil Affairs as the street is located in Area C which is under the Israeli full control according to Oslo Accords.

Israeli Settlers’ attacks: