Report: Netanyahu suggested exchanging West Bank with Sinai desert

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper on Thursday reported that Netanyahu has suggested a plan in 2014, to move the Palestinians to the Egyptian Sinai desert in exchange with talking large parts of the occupied West Bank, including the big settlements.

While Netanyahu’s office denied the information, Haaretz reported it according to four ex-senior members of the US administration under Barack Obama.

The plan would annex the central blocs of settlements in the West Bank, while the Palestinians would receive in return territories in Northern Sinai adjacent to Gaza.