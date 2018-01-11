MOFA: Greenblatt and Friedman positions towards Palestinian people are hostile 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the statement made by the Advisor to the U.S President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt; in which he accused the Palestinian side of “supporting violence and terrorism”.

“Those accusations came after similar accusations made by the U.S Ambassador in Tel Aviv, The Ministry said in a statement, affirming that these biased American statements represent prejudiced ideological positions that are hostile to the Palestinian people, and do not serve the efforts to revive the peace process, it also contradicts the concept of an equal and balanced mediator in the peace process and the negotiations between the two parties.

The ministry also said it is “not surprised by these biased position, as they are issued by officials who embrace settler ideologies and thoughts, and are connected to Israeli settlers through a web of shared interests and ties, not merely by U.S officials. Therefore, their positions and visions are considered irrelevant to the reality of the conflict, especially that their positions are dealt with through an expansive colonial perspective and lens.”