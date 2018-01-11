Mladenov : Israeli settlement construction illegal

Jerusalem /PNN/

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, said on Thursday that Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank is illegal and a major obstacle to peace.

He added :“In the aftermath of the decision to advance over 1,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank, I reiterate that Israeli settlement construction is illegal under international law and is one of the major obstacles to peace,”

Mladenov alsi said in a statement. “I urge the Israeli authorities to cease and reverse such actions.”

The UN officials said settlement-related activities “undermine the chances for the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution.

They entrench a one-state reality that is incompatible with realizing the national aspirations of both peoples.”