Jado: President will take Jerusalem matter to the EU

PNN/ Ramallah/

Assistant minister on European Affairs, Amal Jado on Wednesday confirmed that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet European Union (EU) foreign ministers and EU High Commissioner, Federica Mogherini, on the 22nd of this month.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Jado said that Abbas will give an important speech at the meeting in Brussels, in which he outlined the political developments and the impact of the recent Trump Declaration on Jerusalem, in hopes that the European foreign ministers would adopt recommendations on the Palestinian issue.

On the visit of the Irish Foreign Minister to Palestine, Jado said that President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will hold a meeting this evening as part of strengthening bilateral relations between Ireland and Palestine, and to follow-up on the the Trump Declaration impacts, adding that there are efforts to form a joint Palestinian-Irish committee.

On 6 December 2017, Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, causing wide protests in Palestine and all over the world. The decision was also condemned by the international community and human rights organizations.

Following the recognition, Mogherini, expressed concern about “the repercussions this may have on the prospect of peace.”

In a statement, she reiterated the E.U.’s position that Jerusalem should be a future capital of two states, Israeli and Palestinian, and that embassies should not be moved there until the city’s final status was resolved. She cited a 1980 United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Israel’s attempted annexation of East Jerusalem as a violation of international law.

In addition, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of withdrawing the resolution, while the US opposed and threatened to cut funding from countries that supported it.