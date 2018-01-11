Israeli settlers raze Palestinian lands in Nablus 

PNN/ Nablus/

A group of Israeli settlers on Thursday morning razed Palestinian land in the villages of Tal and Far’ata, southwest of Nablus, northern West Bank.

Activist Abdul-Rahman Al-Taweel told PNN that these acts began immediately following the killing of an Israeli settlers in Nablus two days ago.

The settlers set up tents and bulldozed lands near the villages of Asira, Tel and Farata, in preparation for the establishment of a settlement units in the area.

Al-Taweel, who was also affected by the bulldozing of land, said that the occupation has found a justification to it by the settler’s killing, adding that the settlers were keen to establish another settlement outpost in the villages surrounding Nablus.

He also stressed that the occupation seeks to besiege the Palestinian villages through these outposts in preparation to isolate them from the West Bank.

Al-Taweel called on the people of the affected villages to pray Friday in the territories in response to the barbarism of the settlers and the occupation.