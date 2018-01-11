IOF to install cameras on the most famous street in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have begun preparing the floors by laying laid foundations for the extension of a network of underground surveillance cameras on the most famous street in Jerusalem, Salah al-Din Street (opposite of the historic Jerusalem Wall on the part of Bab al-Silsilah).

Local sources in Jerusalem said the camerras will be installed at the entrance to the headquarters of the Jerusalem Electricity Company, to the junction of Al Zahra Street.

Israeli authorities have already installed hundreds of cameras in various streets and markets of the city of Jerusalem, especially inside and around its old town to monitor the citizens.