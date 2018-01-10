Palestine FM: Settlement approval gives green light to transgress Palestinian land

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday condemned Israeli approval to establish 1250 new settlement units in the West Bank, saying it gives the American administration green light to take over Palestinian land through Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

Palestine’s Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki told Voice of Palestine radio in that the announcement comes within the framework of the inability of the international community to take any steps on the ground to prevent the settlements.

“The international community is now afraid to take a position on the settlements so that aid is not cut off of it,” Maliki said, saying that the leadership will continue to fight the ongoing violations of the occupation on political, diplomatic and legal levels

Maliki announced that a meeting of Arab foreign ministers will be held on the 31st of this month to determine the next Arab step regarding the Trump Declaration and the measures of occupation because the Amman meeting was the last consultation.