IOF close Nablus roads after killing of settler

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning announced complete closure of the western part of Nablus city, northern West Bank, in light of the killing of an Israeli settlers on Tuesday night.

IOF said in a statement that the closure includes Jit-Yitshar Street, Hawara main road, and the Hawara checkpoint at the southern entrance of Nablus.

This comes after an Israeli settler was killed on Tuesday night, when an assailant shot at his car near a settlement in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“A suspect opened fire at an Israeli settler in his vehicle” near Havat Gilad, east of Nablus, an Israeli military spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

“The settler was severely injured and taken to the hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that troops were searching the area for the assailant.

Israeli settlers attack villagers

Dozens of settlers carried out acts of vengeance and revenge in a number of villages surrounding the site of the shooting in the villages of Nablus according local Palestinian sources.

The sources said that dozens of Israeli settlers destroyed Palestinian property in several villages in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, where settlers destroyed property belonging to residents of the village of Burin and Asira al-Qibliya.

Hundreds of settlers gathered at the Huwwara junction, rioting and shouting racist slogans against Palestinians and Arabs.

The settlers also broke the cars of Palestinian citizens at Shilo Elyah settlement junction and at Yitzhar and Hawara checkpoints.

The Israeli occupation forces deployed in most of the western neighborhoods of Nablus, Tel Street, Al makfiha and other Palestinian villages and confiscated recording cameras.

The Israeli occupation forces also stormed a number of villages in Nablus and confiscated control cameras for a number of shops,in addition to search Palestinian vehicles in different areas of Nablus.

Channel 10 in Israel reported that the Israeli occupation forces began searching and chasing the perpetrators in Nablus and the surrounding villages in which Kafir Brigade, special units and reserve units are participating.

Palestinian factions like Hamas ,Islamic Jihad ,Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and other factions welcomed the operations that led to the killing of Israeli settler saying it is a natural response to Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinian people.

Israeli reactions came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who sent his condolences to the family of the dead rabbi and stressed that Israel would eventually liquidate the account with those who carried out the operation and would bring them to justice, describing the execution as despicable.

About 400,000 Israelis settlers live in settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel for 50 years.

The settlements are deemed illegal under international law and widely seen as a main obstacle to peace.

Fourteen Palestinians have been killed in unrest since President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that the United States was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.