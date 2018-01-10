HRW: Trump administration blackmail Palestinian by its fund to UNRWA

New York /PNN/

Human Rights Watch criticized the US administration’s decision to stop US aid to United Nations for Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) describing that as blackmailing Palestinians for the food and education of refugee children.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch said in statement PNN receive “It is vindictive for the US government to deprive the UN of money to feed and educate Palestinian children in order to blackmail the Palestinian Authority into rejoining Trump administration-led peace negotiations.

He added that :”If the US government proceeds with this bullying tactic, other governments should step in to fill the gap so that programs aren’t forced to shut down.”

Human Rights Watch that the US government is withholding at least US$125 million in funds it was expected to provide to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).

The International Human Right organisations said that UNRWA agency provides services to 5.3 million refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, and operates 711 schools and 143 health clinics.