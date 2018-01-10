Saudi Arabia reaffirms position on Jerusalem in call between King Salman, Abbas

Bethlehem/PNN/

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the Kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian cause during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

During the call, King Salman, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm position on the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, the Palestinian president expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the King for Saudi Arabia’s historic support for Palestine and its people and for their just cause.