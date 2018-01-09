US Vice President re-schedules visit to Israel

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The United States Vice President Mike Pence has re-scheduled his visit to the region to take place 19- 23 of this month on Jan. 19-23.

The visit will include Egypt, Jordan, where he will meet the leaders, and then go to Israel, where he will meet its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Reuven Rivlin, and will address the Knesset.

This visit has been postponed since last December, where Pence was scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority officials, who in turn said they will not receive him after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking Palestinian rage, where protests erupted all over the West Bank and Gaza.

Follownig Trump’s recognition, the PA said the US no longer qualifies to mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations or peace-process, announcing its halt.

In respodne, US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, threatened in a UNGA session that her country would stop funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians, which serves millions of Palestinin refugees.

Prior to that, the UNGA majority voted on withdrawing the recognition, while the US threatened to cut funding from anyone who voted in favour of the resolution.