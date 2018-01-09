IOF carry out wide raid and arrest campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) early Tuesday carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

At dawn, IOF rearrested ex-prisoner the Secretary of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah, in Aida refugee camp, Mohammed Lutfi Daamsa, after a large army force raided and searched his home in the camp and arrested him.

IOF had threatened to arrest him a few days ago when his brother was also arrested.

In the Hebron governorate, Israeli occupation forces arrested four Palestinians from Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron, including one wounded youth.

In Nablus, local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested at least two citizens.

In occupied Jerusalem governorate, Israeli forces arrested two others, and

In the city of Tulkarem, the Israeli occupation forces raided the city and arrested one youth.

In Jenin, northern West Bank, IOF carried out raids and arrests in the town of Yabed, where they took four citizens.

In the Salfit governorate, Israeli occupying forces arrested three youths, and stormed towns in Qalqilya as well.

Clashes broke out in several areas following the raids, including villages of Ramallah and Hebron, Jerusalem, and Jenin.