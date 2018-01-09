Erekat: No negotiations until Jerusalem decision is dropped

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, Dr. Saeb Erekat, said that the continued American attempts to revive Israeli-Palestinian negotiations are unacceptable to the Palestinian leadership, unless the decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is dropped.

“The Palestinian leadership will not accept any offers for negotiations unless the American decision on Jerusalem is dropped,” Erakat told the official Voice of Palestine radio station on Tuesday.

Erekat said that US President, Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel dictated removing Jerusalem from any negotiations.

“The US administration wants to impose the Israeli position on the Palestinian leadership, and liquidate our cause by demanding the closure of the UNRWA agency, cutting aid, starving refugees and closing schools,” he said.

Erekat stressed that the Palestinian leadership does not want to clash with the US administration, but Trump is the one who created the clash, stressing that “our peace will not be at any price.”

Regarding the upcoming central council meeting next week, Erekat said the council would discuss defining the relationship with Israel in all its forms and confronting and dropping the US decision on Jerusalem.