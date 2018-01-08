Palestinians open gap in the wall for the second time in two weeks

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A group of young men and women on Sunday night opened up a gap in the Israeli segregation wall on Abu Dis town, East Jerusalem, local sources said.

A group of activist youths managed to breach the wall for at least the second time in two weeks.

According to the sources, clashes broke out between the occupation forces and dozens of youths after the activists broke the wall.

Palestinian youths threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli occupation forces who fired live ammunition and tear gas and tear towards the citizens.

Tِen days ago, a group of youths also dug a hole in the wall in the area of ​​Abu Dis town, East Jerusalem, leading to the outbreak of clashes in the area as well.