IPS confiscate 2000 books, papers from Palestinian prisoner cells 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said on Monday that Israeli soldiers, and the Prison Authority in Hadarim Prison, have confiscated more than 2000 books and search papers, from the Palestinian prisoners.

PPS said the soldiers carried out violent searches of the detainees’ rooms, and confiscated the books and research papers for what the army claimed security concerns.

It added that the latest violation aims at obstructing the educational process of the detainees, to prevent them from receiving higher education, and has been repeatedly carried out, especially in recent years.

The PPS said that there are approximately 200 detainees in Hadarim prison, which is the only detention center that allows the detainees to receive education, while many detainees help their colleagues in their studies and research documents.