IOF arrest 16 Palestinians in West Bank and Jerusalem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers arrested, on Monday at dawn, at least 16 Palestinians, including children, in several parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

PPS said the soldiers carried out massive invasions into many communities in the West Bank, stormed and violently searched dozens of homes, before arresting at least sixteen Palestinians.

The soldiers also interrogated many Palestinians, installed roadblocks, and examined the ID cards of scores of Palestinians, while searching them, their homes and cars.

It is worth mentioning that IOF also arrested lawyer Emad al-Faqeeh, brother of Omar al-Faqeeh, who was killed by Israeli army fire on October 21, 2015.