Palestinian injured during clashes in Birzeit

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli soldiers on Sunday injured one Palestinian and caused caused many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, near the western entrance of Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

Medical sources said the young man suffered a moderate injury, after the soldiers shot him with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his abdomen, while many others suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers installed a military roadblock near the western entrance of the university, and attacked many Palestinians, who protested the invasion.

They fired many gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at the Palestinians, wounding the young man and causing many others to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the al-Mazra’a al-Ghrabiyya village, close to Birzeit University, northwest of Ramallah, and fired many gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets, at Palestinian protesters

Source: IMEMC