Netanyahu supports “gradual cutback” of US funding to UNRWA  

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu, supports a gradual cutback of the US funding to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, according to Israeli reports.

Haaretz said that Netanyahu’s bureau over the weekend said that the prime minister “supports a critical approach by President Trump and believes that practical steps must be taken to change the situation in which UNRWA perpetuates the Palestinian refugee problem instead of resolving it.”

Last week, US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley said that President Donald Trump wants to pull the plug on funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) if Palestinians do not return to negotiations with Israel.

The US, which is the largest financial contributor to UNRWA, previously announced it was planning to cut $285 million from funds it provides to the United Nations 2018-2019 budget, ahead of the UN General Assembly’s vote against his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.