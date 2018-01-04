Ten injuries in Deheisheh camp following Israeli raid

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and undercover soldiers on Thursday overnight broke into Deheisheh refugee camp to arrest an activist, causing severe clashes that lead to at least ten injuries, one of them critical.

According to the Palestinian ministry of Health, ten people sustained injuries, seven by live bullets, three with metal bullets, and one boy reportedly is in critical condition, after clashes erupted following the raid.

According to WAFA, the security sources said an undercover army unit entered the camp in the early hours to arrest activist Ma’ali Ma’ali. An army force then followed to secure the withdrawal of the undercover unit.

The army left the camp after detaining one person, said the security sources.