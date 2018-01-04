Ramallah: Palestinian shot by IOF during funeral of another boy

PNN/ Ramallah/

Another Palestinian was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers who attacked the funeral of Musab Tamimi (17), whom they shot and killed one day earlier.

PNN reporter said that the victim, whose identity is still unidentified, was reportedly shot in the head and is in a critical condition,

Israeli soldiers on Thursday afternoon attacked the funeral of Tamimi, whom they shot and killed on Wednesday during clashes that erupted in Deir Nezam village, north of Ramallah. His funeral this morning, carried out by Ramallah masses, was attacked by Israeli soldiers, causing the rise of clashes again.

Popular Struggle activist, Mohammed Al-Tamimi described the circumstances around the killing of Tamimi on Wednesday as a “cold blooded execution”, especially that the child did not pose any threat on Israeli soldiers.

The activist told Voice of Palestine radio that Musab Tamimi was shot from a distance of five meters in front of his parents.

According to the Red Crescent, he had sustained serious wounds after shot by Israeli soldiers in the village, and was rushed to the Istishari hospital in Ramallah.

Shortly later, the Ministry of Health announced him dead of his wounds.