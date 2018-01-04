MOFA: Preliminary death penalty bill is state terrorism

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of the preliminary death penalty bill for the Palestinian prisoners, considering it an extension of the Israeli authorities’ escalation of its arbitrary measures against Palestinian citizens and its grave violations of international law, international conventions, protocols and the principles of human rights.

“This bill follows a series of racist laws which deepen the rights’, the extreme rights’, and the settlers’ control of the Israeli government, and extends the racist regime of apartheid that the occupation authorities continue to establish and expand in the Palestinian land, in a clear and explicit targeting of Palestinian land and the national and humanitarian Presence in Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Israeli government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, holds full and direct responsibility for such a potential law and its repercussions and dangerous dimensions reflected on the conflict.

It also stressed that this bill in addition to other laws such the racist annexation law, have showed the real face of an occupying state and falsified its claim of being democratic.

The Ministry called upon the international community, the United Nations, and its specialized organizations to act and prevent the adoption of “this brutal and inhumane law, which violently and vigorously violates the basic rights of the Palestinians.”