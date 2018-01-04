Israeli court extends detention of activist Munther Amira 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ofer Israeli military court on Thursday extended the detention of the human rights defender and Head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, Munther Amira, till next Tuesday, after the military prosecution halted the court’s decision to release him one day ago if no charges were filed against him.

Attorney Farid al-Atrash, a member of Amira’s defense committee, told PNN that the Ofer Military Court extended the detention even though the Military Prosecution appealed his release and confirmed that it would file an indictment against him at the next hearing. Al-Atrash said that the purpose of this extension was aimed at having more time to prepare an indictment against Amira.

Al-Atrash pointed out that the Israeli military prosecution is making a list of indictments against Amira, accusing him of incitement and participation in illegal activities and marches.

Last Wednesday, IOF arrested Amira while participating in a march at the northern entrance of Bethlehem city.

Following the arrest, PSCC said in a statement that the Israeli occupation has been escalating its systematic intimidation of Palestinians with 15 killed and hundreds arrested or injured.