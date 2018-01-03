Officials to Trump: Palestinian rights are not for sale

PNN/ Bethlehem/

PLO Executive Committee, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, in response to Donald Trump’s statements on Tuesday said that Palestinian rights are not for sale.

“By recognizing Occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital Donald Trump has not only violated international law, but he has also singlehandedly destroyed the very foundations of peace and condoned Israel’s illegal annexation of the city, Ashrawi said in a statement.

“We will not be blackmailed. President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions,” Ashrawi added.

This statement came following US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley statement saynig that President Donald Trump wants to pull the plug on funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) if Palestinians do not return to negotiations with Israel.

“The president has basically said that he doesn’t want to give any additional funding … or stop funding, until the Palestinians are agreeing to come back to the negotiating table,” Haley said.

“And what we saw with the resolution was not helpful to the situation. We’re trying to move for a peace process, but if that doesn’t happen, the president’s not going to continue to fund that situation.”

In addition, Donald Trump tweeted last night that the US pays the Palestinians “HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018