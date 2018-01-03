Ramallah: 17 year old Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

PNN/ Ramallah/

A 17 year old Palestinian on Wednesday afternoon was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Deir Nizam, north of Ramallah.

According to the Red Crescent, the child who was identified as Musab al-Tamimi, had sustained serious wounds after shot by Israeli soldiers in the village, and was rushed to the Istishari hospital in Ramallah.

Shortly later, the Ministry of Health announced him dead of his wounds.