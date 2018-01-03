 Political committee lead by Abbas met today 

As for the Knesset’s vote on the so-called united Jerusalem law, Ismail said that Israel does not want peace and the US administration encourages it to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people and its land, calling upon the international community to stop its silence in the face of all this aggression.

Ismail considered threats by the US administration, that they would stop providing support to UNRWA if the Palestinian leadership did not agree to return to negotiations, not the first threat and would not be the last one, stressing the readiness of the leadership to go to negotiations immediately if they have a time-frame and a clear vision of the two-state solution.

Following the meeting Secretary General of the PLO Executive committee, Dr. Saed Erekat published a statement, saying that the Palestinian leadership has engaged in good faith in numerous meetings and encounters with the US administration and have constantly provided the American team with presentations, briefings as well as responding to many inquiries.

“Our U.S. counterparts know well the efforts invested by the Palestinian side in terms of proposals as well as of regional initiatives. However, instead of treating the Palestinians with fairness, President Trump has chosen a game of blame rather being an honest broker,” Erekat said.

“Trump’s statements against the Palestinian people have encouraged Israel to continue its heinous crimes and violations of International Law. In fact, the Trump’s act has encouraged the Israeli occupation to consolidate its occupation and apartheid regime. Trump has asserted that by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he aimed at taking Jerusalem “off the table”. Now, he is threatening to “starve Palestinian children in refugee camps and deny their natural rights to health and education” if we don’t endorse his terms and dictations.