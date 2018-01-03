Israel seizes agricultural land near Ramallah

Mohammad Atallah Tamimi, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli army confiscated the land, which belongs to his father, and encircled it with barbed wires.

Tamimi said his father had received a notice from the Israeli military a month ago informing him about their intention to confiscate the said land, without clarifying the reason for its closure and confiscation.

In July, the Israeli military shut down the only road that leads to the land, following an armed attack on the nearby illegal Halamish settlement, that killed three Israeli settlers.