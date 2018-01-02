Trump will move embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 

PNN/

Hebrew “0404” website on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump, has confirmed to Israel his intention to transfer the embassy of his country from “Tel Aviv” to Jerusalem as soon as possible, and begin to transfer this year.

The website reported that Trump is pressuring his staff in Washington in coordination with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to start working on moving the embassy.

“President Trump has sent a clear message that he wants to start moving the embassy soon,” a source at the White House said, adding that the work will begin in 2018.

The report said that the US Embassy will be transferred from “Tel Aviv” to Diplomacy hotel in occupied Jerusalem.

Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967, and in 1980 declared its annexation to the western part of Jerusalem since 1948.

Trump announced on December 6, 2017, his country’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of “Israel”, and his intention to transfer the US embassy to the occupied city.

Last night, the Knesset passed the “unified Jerusalem” law in the second and third readings, by 61 votes to 51, which requires an exceptional majority of the Israeli parliament to hand over occupied East Jerusalem.