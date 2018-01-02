Presidency: Knesset bill “bull and void” 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeina has described as null and void an Israeli Knesset’s bill on Jerusalem and the decision by US president Donald Trump on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In statements Tuesday, he described the recent Israeli and US measures as a declaration of war on the Palestinian people and their political and religious identity, saying such measures affect the future of the entire region.

The spokesman warned that the region is plunging into an abyss of violence after Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, pointing out that Fatah Movement’s central committee would study all measures necessary for confronting the challenges to the Palestinian nation during its meeting on January 14.