Knesset approves bill to tighten grip on East Jerusalem 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Knesset on Tuesday midnight passed a bill that will make it harder to divide Jerusalem, and exclude it from becoming under Palestinian control in any possible future accords.

The bill, which passed its second and third readings by a majority of 64 in favor, 51 against, and one abstention by Israeli lawmakers, was proposed by a right wing Jewish Home MK.

This is meant to take further control on East Jerusalem as Israel claims that Jerusalem is its “undivided Capital.” In addition, it requires 80 of the 120 MKs to support relinquishing any part of the city in the future.

Within hours, the bill has changed other Israeli laws which allow isolating and moving Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhoods.

Before, the Jerusalem Law, passed in 1980 and amended in 2000, stated: “No authority that is stipulated in the law of the State of Israel or of the Jerusalem Municipality may be transferred either permanently or for an allotted period of time to a foreign body, whether political, governmental or to any other similar type of foreign body.” However, it was possible to overturn it with a simple majority.

The bill will exclude Jerusalem from any negotiations with the Palestinian Authority, which seconds Netanyahu’s statements that followed Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying that Jerusalem is out of talks.

15 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured since Trump’s move on 6 December 2017, which caused wide protests and clashes in the West Bank and Gaza.

The move was condemned by the international community, including the European Union and the United Nations, the Vatican and others.