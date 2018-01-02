IOF detain 15 Palestinians in overnight raids 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli forces detained on Tuesday 15 Palestinians during raids in several cities of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

Forces detained seven people, including three minors, from the district of Hebron, two from Bethlehem, one from Jenin, one from Nablus and one from Qalqilya.

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were also detained in East Jerusalem.

More than 700 Palestinians, including 190 minors and 15 females, have been detained since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.