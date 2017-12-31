Israeli court extends detention on leading PSCC activist

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli military court in Ofer on Sunday extended the detention of the head of Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC), activist Munther Amira.

PNN reporter said that the Israeli military court in Ofer extended the detention till his court session next Wednesday.

PSCC activist Mazen al-Azza told PNN that the Israeli court brought two charges against Amira: Incitement and obstructing the work of the occupation soldiers.

Amira, resident of Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem was arrested last Wednesday during a march in the city against U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Following the arrest, PSCC said in a statement that the Israeli occupation has been escalating its systematic intimidation of Palestinians with 15 killed and hundreds arrested or injured.