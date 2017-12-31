IOF arrest retired General at Jerusalem checkpoint 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday afternoon arrested the retired Major General and activist Yusuf al-Sharqawi at a military checkpoint east of occupied Jerusalem, while on his way from Ramallah to Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested Al-Sharqawi during while he was in a taxi heading home from Ramallah to Bethlehem, when the vehicle was stopped by soldiers, and he was asked to show his ID card.

After that, he was taken to an unknown destination.

Al-Sharqawi retired from the Palestinian National Security Service a year ago, and has been participated in protests with the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee.