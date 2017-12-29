Red Crescent: 200 Palestinian wounded by IOF in West Bank and Gaza

Bethlehem/PNN/

More than 200 Palestinians were injured today Friday in clashes with Israeli occupation army in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after marching for the fourth consecutive week, denouncing US President Donald Trump’s declaration recognition Jerusalem as Israel capital .

According Palestinian Red Crescent more that 130 palestinian were injured in clashes with IOF in the west bank, four of theة with live bullets, 45 wounded metal bullets, and 77 inhalation of tear gas.

In Gaza strip more that 50 palestinian were injured most of them with live bullets according local sources.

The ministry of Health and the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that five of the injuries were serious one of them in Arroub refugee camp south of Hebron the other four in the confrontations with the Israeli army on the Gaza border.

The clashes broke out after Friday prayers as Fatah movement and other Palestinian factions called for anger day in response to USA President Donald Trump announcement Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.