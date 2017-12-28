Nablus: Israeli soldiers and settlers attack high school

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers on Thursday morning stormed Burin high school, south of Nablus, northern West Bank, and fired tear gas inside it.

Local sources said that the occupation force stormed the school during periods when the students were all inside their classrooms.

The sources added that a group of settlers also attacked the school and besieged the teaching staff in the classrooms.

A number of students suffered from side effects of teargas inhalation.

Video and photos from Burin Village ‎ Facebook page.