Child in viral arrest photo released on bail 

The Ofer Israeli military court on Wednesday released Palestinian child who was arrested by over 20 soldiers in Hebron on 7 December.

Fawzi Al-Juneidi (16) was released on a 10,000 shekel (approximately $2,860) bail, in addition to an order to appear in court on 7 January, after 20 days of detention.

Al-Juneidi was arrested during protests in Hebron on 7 December, against US president, Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The arrest photo, taken by Palestinian photographer Wisam Hashlamoun went viral on Social media, since the child, handcuffed and blindfolded, was being arrested by 23 armed soldiers.

According to WAFA news agency, Fawzi was rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex upon release since he had a fracture in his shoulder as he was interrogated, beaten and tortured by Israeli soldiers in prison.