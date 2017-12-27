US ambassador to Israel demands halt of using the word ‘Occupation’

According to Israel Radio, Friedman suggested the diplomats use alternative terms for “Israeli-occupied territories” proposing they instead refer to it as the “West Bank”, considered a more neutral term by the ambassador, according to The Forward.

The State Department refused this call, reported Kan public broadcaster, but agreed that the issue will be discussed in the future.

Friedman has previously expressed his skepticism in the two state solution, and said that Israeli expansion in the West Bank will continue, stating that Israel is “only occupying two percent of the West Bank.”