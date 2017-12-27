Rajoub comments on reports of US attempts to re-take part in peace process

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, Major General Jibril Rajoub, said Wednesday that the US administration has lost its ability to be an honest broker in the peace process.

Answering PNN’s question on reports of the US attempts to contact the Palestinian Authority regarding the peace process, Rajoub said that Washington had lost its eligibility to be a mediator in the peace process and an honest broker for peace, especially after US President Donald Trump announced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Rajoub stressed that the leadership is leading a battle with the international community, the Security Council in the General Assembly and all the organizations of the world, to find a formula that respects the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Earlier this morning, there were reports that the Trump administration had begun attempts to persuade the Palestinian leadership to return to the renewed Palestinian-American dialogue, which was almost completely interrupted by US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Maariv newspaper said “The Palestinian leadership has received letters from the United States demanding a return to the diplomatic track, in which the issue of Jerusalem will be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” claiming it was from a Palestinian source.