MOFA summons Romanian representative over position on Jerusalem  

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned the representative of Romania, following announcement that the country is seriously considering moving its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in addition to voting against United Nations General Assembly decision of the status of Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, Israel is “in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe” to discuss moving embassies to Jerusalem.

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Dr. Amal Jado expressed her anger at the speech by the speaker of the Romanian parliament, in which he spoke about moving the Romanian embassy to Israeli from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which contravenes international law and contravenes UN resolutions, particularly Security Council resolution 478, and contravenes the position of the European Union regarding the legal status of Jerusalem.

The Assistant Foreign Minister expressed her dissatisfaction with Romania’s vote to abstain from General Assembly resolution 19/10 on the status of Jerusalem, saying that this is a bias in favor of the occupying state.

Ambassador Jado revealed the importance of the Arab League’s statement at its emergency session on Trump’s announcement of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, referring to the Arab League’s decision to cut the relationships between Arab countries and any country that moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.