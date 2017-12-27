Israeli MK attacks families on their way to visit relative prisoners

PNN/ Ramallah/

The deputy head of the legal department in the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission Jamil Sa’adeh condemned the Israeli extremist right-wing MK Oren Hazan attacking the mothers of Gaza prisoners after breaking into the bus they are travelling in to visit their sons in Israeli jails.

In an interview with the official Voice of Palestine radio station, he said that the prisoners’ organization sent urgent messages to a number of international institutions, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to protect the families of the prisoners while they were visiting their sons.

He said the prisoners in Israeli jails and Arab members of the Knesset filed complaints against the extremist Hazan.

The MK shared footage online on Monday, in which he tells a mother her son is a “dog” and an “insect”.