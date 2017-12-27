Israeli MK attacks families on their way to visit relative prisoners

6 hours ago Human Rights, Politics 232 Views

PNN/ Ramallah/

The deputy head of the legal department in the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission Jamil Sa’adeh condemned the Israeli extremist right-wing MK Oren Hazan attacking the mothers of Gaza prisoners after breaking into the bus they are travelling in to visit their sons in Israeli jails.

In an interview with the official Voice of Palestine radio station, he said that the prisoners’ organization sent urgent messages to a number of international institutions, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to protect the families of the prisoners while they were visiting their sons.

He said the prisoners in Israeli jails and Arab members of the Knesset filed complaints against the extremist Hazan.

The MK shared footage online on Monday, in which he  tells a mother her son is a “dog” and an “insect”.

“I’ll make sure you cannot visit here anymore and we’ll do everything so you will not get in. You are not welcome here, you have to understand well, you raised your son to murder,” Hazan says in the video.

 

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2015