IOF arrest popular struggle activist during protest in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested on Wednesday the head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee activist, Munther Amira, while participating in a march at the northern entrance of Bethlehem city.

PNN sources said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested the activist Munther Amira at the northern entrance to the Bethlehem, during his participation in a march organized by the factions, the Palestine Women’s Union and popular organizations in Bethlehem against the US decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas and sound grenades towards the protesters, causing them to flee the scene.