Study: Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem the most areas in the world exposed to tear gas

The Center for Human Rights of the University of California at Berkeley recently showed that Israeli security forces carried out the use of tear gas “widely” and “frequently” and “indiscriminately” against Palestinian refugees in the Aida refugee camp near Bethlehem.

According the report which was titled, No Safe Space: Health Consequences of Tear Gas Exposure Among Palestine Refugees, the report collected testimonies last summer in Aida and the nearby Dheisheh refugee camp.

Aida refugee camp, occupied West Bank – A Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank may be the most exposed place to tear gas in the world, according to the author of a new study.

The report – said to be the first to analyse the effects of tear gas in the West Bank – found that 100 percent of the more than 200 Palestinian residents surveyed in Aida camp were exposed to tear gas over the past year.

“We found that the constant and unpredictable use of tear gas in Palestine refugee camps has a devastating effect on the mental and physical health of residents,” said the report’s co-author, Dr Rohini Haar, a researcher at the UC Berkeley centre and a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights.

The effects, Haar told Al Jazeera, are especially harmful on “the most vulnerable, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and people already in ill health”.

The report surveyed 236 residents of Aida, all of whom said they were exposed to tear gas in the last year. Of that, 84 percent of people said they were exposed while in their homes.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA NEWS