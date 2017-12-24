Live: Christmas Eve in Manger Square 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

PNN today has an open wave covering the marking of Christmas Eve in Bethlehem’s Manger Square, where thousands of locals and internationals are gathered in the square.

Today’s events will include Christmas Carols organized by the Bethlehem Municipality.

Mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman said that this year’s theme is hope, as it represents the hope and persistence of the Palestinian people, and hopes in having a better next year.

“The Palestinian people have succeded because of the hope they have. We insist on continuing the struggle against the occupation and till we have Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Speaking about Trump’s decision to make Israel the capital of Palestine, Salman said that the municipality held a press conference the day before with Church clerks to assure rejection of the decision.

“We, Christians, are part of the Palestinian people. Our message of yesterday;s conference was to say that we will never be divided, and we are one land, one people, Christians and Muslims.”

The wave today will also cover the reception of the Latin Apostolic Administration, Fr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who is the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Zoughbi Zoughbi from Wiam Center for studies told PNN in an interview that today’s celebrations mean that Palestinians celebrate life and hope for peace.