Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces Along Gaza Border

GAZA/West Bank /PNN/

Two Palestinians were killed Friday in clashes with Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza border and West Bank according local Palestinian reports.

The Palestinian health ministry said the two men, ages 24 and 29, were shot dead during clashes on Gaza border adding that a Palestinian, who was identified as Mohammed Mohaisen, 29, was killed by a fatal bullet to the chest during clashes that broke out to the east of Shajaia neighborhood.

At least 123 other bullet-wound cases, including three seriously, were reported during the day-long borderline clashes.

Earlier Friday, a 24-year-old Palestinian, who was identified as Zakariya al-Kafarneh, was killed after he was shot in the chest by Israeli forces’ fire during similar clashes to the east of Jabalia town, north of the Gaza Strip.

Around 689 people were wounded by Israeli occupations forces’ gunfire on west bank and Gaza border adding that 65 of them where wounded with live gunfire, 111 Metal bullet covered with rubber, and 442 were injured by inhaling tear gas.

The confrontations between Palestinian youths and the occupation forces erupted Friday in several Palestinian citiesو most intense clashes in were in Gaza, Bethlehem ,Jerusalem,Ramallah ,Nablus and Hebron.

During these confrontations, journalists and medical teams from Red Crescent were attacked by Israeli soldiers in Bethlehem, Hebron, and Ramallah.

A Palestine TV reporter, who was identified as ‘Azmi Banat,was also shot and injured with a rubber-coated steel bullet while covering clashes that erupted in al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

In al-Bireh city in Ramallah, a large number of Palestinians, including a journalist, were treated for suffocation during a similar rally at the northern entrance of the city.

Forces prevented paramedics’ access to the clashes’ scene and physically attacked a paramedic with the butts of their rifles.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), eight Palestinians were killed and 2900 others, including 345 minors, were injured between the period the period of 5th and 18th of December during clashes sparked by US decision on Jerusalem.

