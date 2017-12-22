MADA wrapped up 3 day training course on digital security

Ramallah /PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA), completed a three-day training course on digital security in Ramallah, as part of the Center’s constant efforts to protect digital rights, privacy and digital security.

The training was aimed towards a group of media professionals specialized in digital media and information technology working in Palestinian NGOs, the training focused on the digital characteristics, social media, privacy, digital safety for institutions and also it focused on the tools that could be used to help us avoid hacking, information theft, comprehensive safety and auditing information systems for media and human rights organizations, and security in the transmission of information via the Internet.

The training was provided by two specialized trainers in digital security and the preservation of information via the Internet and social media, and was funded by Deutsche Welle and in collaboration with PYALARA Foundation.

At the end of the training course the participants expressed the importance of implementing such training and the extent to which, the three days of intensive training in the protection of information and digital security have benefited them and the need to apply the training topics to the work of journalists and technicians within their institutions, and called for more similar courses to build their capacities in this field.