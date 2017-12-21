Palestinians welcomed : UN General Assembly adopts resolution rejecting Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

Bethlehem/PNN/

The United Nations General Assembly Thursday adopted a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A total of 128 countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against, including the US and Israel, meanwhile 35 decided to abstain, including Canada, Australia and Mexico.

The Palestinians welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinian presidency Thursday welcomed the UN General Assembly’s vote on a resolution regarding the legal status of the city of Jerusalem.

Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said the decision once again reflects the international community’s position with the Palestinian people, which did not give way to being threatened or blackmailed.

“This decision reaffirms once again that the just Palestinian cause enjoys the support of international community, and no decisions made by any side could change the reality, that Jerusalem is an occupied territory under international law.”

He added, “We will continue our efforts at the United Nations and all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Abu Rudeina said.

“We thank all the countries that supported the resolution and expressed their free political will, despite all the pressure exerted on them,” and stressing their full support for international law and the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence.

Dr. Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that this day is a historic day in which the peoples and nations stand together for international law, which represents humanity and justice against the language of dictates.

Erekat said in an interview with PNN correspondent that the international resolution in UN General Assembly represents a rejection of the policy of those who want to impose their vision by force, considering the voting a victory for the Palestinian people and a victory for the peace process.

Erekat expressed the hope that the international community will continue its steps in this direction to achieve justice, peace and freedom in this part of the world.

Erekat also described the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly “Uniting for Peace” historic session that re-examined international law and legitimacy.

At the end of his talk to PNN, Erekat called on all countries to translate this vote by recognizing State of Palestine on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and supporting all steps of the leadership in its quest to get rid of the last occupation in the world.