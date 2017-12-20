UNGA to vote on withdrawing US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

PNN/ New York/

Palestine’s Permanent Observer at the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said the United Nations General Assembly is going to vote on Thursday on a draft resolution that calls for withdrawing the United States’ recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Voice of Palestine radio reported Wednesday.

He told the Voice of Palestine radio that the UN General Assembly will hold a session named “United for Peace” on Thursday to vote on the draft resolution which asks the US to back down on its recent decision on Jerusalem, after the US vetoed a similar UN Security Council resolution last Monday.

Mansour said the General Assembly will also vote on Thursday on a draft resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to sovereignty over their natural resources.

Meanwhile, the permanent observer said the United Nations Arab Group held a meeting with the Non-Aligned Movement with a view of mobilizing support for the draft resolution on US’ decision on Jerusalem.

“The overwhelming majority of the United Nations General Assembly voting in favor of the draft resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination yesterday is an insult to the US position that violates international law and Security Council resolutions,” Mansour concluded.

On Monday, the US was the only country to veto the withdrawal resolution among the 15-member council who were in favour of it, including key allies, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Ukraine.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley described the 14-1 vote “an insult” and warned “it won’t be forgotten.”