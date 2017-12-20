Education in Palestine: The Last Frontier

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Education in Palestine is a developing program, among Palestinian youths there are few who would not consider finishing high school.

Education in Palestine is one of the essential qualities, Palestinians value education and the first 10 years of school are almost comprehensive. However, Continuous Israeli violations and attacks in Palestine have created obstacles, which Palestinian’s have been working against. Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their villages continued teaching their children in refugee tents under the harshest circumstances. The Palestinian ministry of education started from scratch in 1994 and had to build itself in order to create s system for education in Palestine. Since the begging education in Palestine has been and will remain a form of resistance, and a tool in equipping Palestinian youths for upcoming challenges. It empowers them through self-confidence in the face of continuous oppression and injustice. It is also a vital element in maintaining and empowering the Palestinian narrative.

The European Union is one of the international bodies, which help in funding education in Palestine through various programs. In 2016, EU funding through the European Neighborhood Instrument (ENI) was € 291.1 million. Palestinians vary in their opinions regarding such programs, many see them as a rich experience allowing students to learn and expand their horizon and some think they are one of the ways making Palestine a dependent country relaying on international funding.

One of the programs, which is funded by the EU is Erasmus + which is the EU’s program to support education, training, youth and sport. Erasmus gives the students the opportunity to travel in an exchange program to another country for 3 to 12 months. ِ Many Palestinian universities provide it to its students. According to National Erasmus Office in Palestine, Since 2015 they had 1382 Erasmus+ International Credit mobility (ICM) exchang, Outgoing to Europe are 1017 Palestinian staff and student ,Incoming to Palestine are 365 EU staff and students. In addition, most of the Erasmus+ ICM students had a greater chance of getting a job than their colleagues who did not take part in the Erasmus+ ICM.

As a developing country, there is a lack of government resources which are spent on education. Thus, Palestine is part of the countries which receive funding from various countries and international bodies. The community of donors, which funds Palestinian education, has helped in establishing schools, providing education tools and equipment and they funded scholarships and exchange programs between Palestine and other countries.

Below is a chart showing statistics about Erasmus Statistics on the Mobility Strand between 2015-2016: