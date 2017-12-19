VIDEO : IOF arrest mother, hours after taking her teenage daughter

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday arrested popular resistance activist, Nariman Tamimi, hours after arresting her 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi from their home in Nabi Saleh village, northern West Bank.

PNN reporter said that the occupation arrested Tamimi, while she was in front of “Benyamin” Israeli police station north of Ramallah, where she was heading to know the fate of her daughter.

According to father of Ahed, Bassem Tamimi, a large Israeli force raided the family home at dawn and arrested Ahed Tamimi while she was sleeping in her bed.

Tamimi wrote on his Facebook page that Israeli forces have beaten everyone at the house before searching it and confiscating all computers and cameras, before handcuffing Ahed and taking her to an unknown destination.

The Israeli army said in a statement the Palestinian girl was arrested for participating in “violent riots” in her village.

In 2012, Ahed was awarded with “Hanzala Courage Award” by Başakşehir Municipality in Istanbul for challenging Israeli soldiers, who had arrested her brother.

Ahed’s father, mother and brothers had been repeatedly arrested by Israeli forces for their opposition to the decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

TO support independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork